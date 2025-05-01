SAIC & Bluescape to Provide Government Customers With Digital Workspace

SAIC and Bluescape are partnering to deliver Bluescape’s secure virtual workspace , designed to support mission-critical operations, to the Department of Defense and space, intelligence and civilian agencies.

Bob Ritchie , chief technology officer at SAIC, said in a statement Wednesday, “Today’s warfighters and intelligence community decision-makers face a myriad of complex national security challenges that continually reinforce the imperative need for advanced, secure and efficient solutions.”

He added, “Combining Bluescape’s secure and collaborative insight platform with SAIC’s mission-oriented commercial delivery provides the adaptability, speed and decision advantage our government customers require.”

Partnership Overview

SAIC will integrate Bluescape’s platform, which meets government security standards, to connect people, data and applications in one digital workspace. It allows real-time collaboration, planning, data analysis and faster decision-making across enterprise IT systems, operational forces and interagency or mission partners.

Bluescape is approved for use at the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Moderate+ level and by the Department of Defense at Impact Levels 4 and 5, making it suitable for working with sensitive but unclassified data.

The platform also supports existing tools and workflows, allowing agencies to improve coordination without changing their entire system.