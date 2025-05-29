SAIC AI-Driven Data Retrieval Virtual Assistant Earns Tradewinds ‘Awardable’ Status

SAIC revealed that its Retrieval Augmented Generation artificial intelligence offering has secured an “Awardable” status from the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

What Is REVA?

The Reston, Virginia-based AI services company said Wednesday its RAG-enabled virtual assistant, or REVA, leverages generative AI to boost the efficiency of government agencies. This tool is designed to swiftly retrieve, organize and verify updated information from multiple internal knowledge systems.

REVA utilizes SAIC’s software-agnostic framework to ensure faster and less intrusive delivery of information. It also does not require additional training or software licenses.

The AI-driven virtual assistant, which operates at Technology Readiness Level 9, or TRL 9, enables government agencies to streamline operations, saving valuable time and providing cost-effective repeatable processes for frequent information searches. REVA helps federal departments access and share information and meet audit requirements by ensuring information traceability.

What Is the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace?

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the Department of Defense’s primary platform for acquiring and adopting AI, machine learning, data and analytics tools and capabilities.

“No one joins the military to conduct tedious internal data collection, so REVA frees up our warfighters to focus on high-impact missions,” said Vincent DiFronzo , executive vice president of the Air Force and combatant commands business group at SAIC.