REI Systems’ VistaOps Now ‘Awardable’ on Platform One Solutions Marketplace

REI Systems announced that its VistaOps secure DevSecOps platform has been designated “Awardable” on the Platform One Solutions Marketplace, or P1SM. REI Systems said Monday that VistaOps combines various tools into a single offering and works to help federal agencies in developing and deploying applications.

‘Awardable’ Designation

The “Awardable” designation means VistaOps can be easily acquired by Department of Defense customers via P1SM, which simultaneously serves as a catalog of various offerings and a repository of videos in which vendors pitch the benefits of their software, hardware or service.

The recent development enables government customers to access REI’s VistaOps: A DevSecOps Engineering Solution video, which showcases the platform’s single-click provisioning and automated, secure pipeline. It supports both Amazon Web Services and Azure cloud providers.

Remarks by Rujuta Waknis of REI Systems

“Agencies are under intense pressure to modernize and deliver secure software quickly, yet many are slowed by fragmented systems, manual processes and lengthy application onboarding,” stated Rujuta Waknis , vice president of digital solutions at REI Systems.

“VistaOps was built to overcome those barriers—integrating security by design, simplifying DevSecOps pipelines and accelerating deployments from months to days. We’re excited to offer VistaOps as a commercial solution on the Platform One marketplace, expanding access to a turnkey solution that meets the unique demands of government missions,” she added.