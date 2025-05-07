Project Convergence Exercise Tests Raytheon’s Upgraded ASTARTE Software

U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force elements have conducted a new test on the software that RTX business Raytheon developed for the Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution, or ASTARTE, program. The software demonstration in a live, virtual, constructive environment was held during the recent multinational exercise Project Convergence Capstone 5 in Fort Irwin, California, RTX said Tuesday.

According to Colin Whelan, president of advanced technology at Raytheon, the software “can enhance overall effectiveness in multi-domain operations” through its advanced capabilities in airspace deconfliction and mission planning.

“This makes the system an extremely valuable asset for modern, complex, large-scale military operations,” the Raytheon executive noted.

Raytheon initiated Phase 1 of the ASTARTE software’s development under a $7.6 million R&D contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in 2021. In March 2022, the company secured a $10 million contract modification for the program’s Phase 2.

The capabilities of the software were initially demonstrated during the 2024 Capstone 4 event, and its features have been upgraded since then for larger scenario coverage and improved adaptability and reliability in changing operational scenarios.

AI-Enabled for Automated Data Sharing

The company developed an artificial intelligence-enabled software for the ASTARTE program. It is designed to enable automated sharing of common operational views in real-time for a strategic advantage in the battlefield.

The software’s process integrates existing command and control systems, predicts airspace use and reduces planning time to generate information for joint-fire activities, Raytheon explained. To improve decision-making on courses of action for airspace conflicts, ASTARTE operators see only the data relevant to their specific function, the company added. In Capstone 5, the Air Force and Army operators teamed up running the software to tackle dynamic targets through firing combinations of fixed wing aircraft and attack helicopters.