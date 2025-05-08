Rancher Government Solutions and Kasm Technologies to Enhance Government Virtual Workspace

Rancher Government Solutions and Kasm Technologies have partnered to modernize government virtual desktop infrastructure with a cloud-native and Kubernetes-powered workspace designed for the demanding needs of defense and federal agencies.

Ryan Lewis , CEO of RGS, said in a statement Tuesday, “Government agencies can no longer afford to rely on legacy VDI platforms that are costly, complex, and vulnerable.”

He added, “Our partnership with Kasm Technologies provides a modern, cloud-native solution that delivers operational simplicity, zero-trust security, and true multi-cloud flexibility.”

Secure, Scalable, and Mission-Ready

The new platform combines RGS’s secure open-source Kubernetes stack with Kasm Workspaces’ web-native VDI technology, offering a scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional systems like VMware and Citrix.

It supports operations in disconnected, low-bandwidth and classified environments while meeting federal cybersecurity mandates.