in Cloud, News

Rancher Government Solutions and Kasm Technologies to Enhance Government Virtual Workspace

Ryan Lewis
Rancher Government Solutions and Kasm Technologies to Enhance Government Virtual Workspace - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Rancher Government Solutions and Kasm Technologies have partnered to modernize government virtual desktop infrastructure with a cloud-native and Kubernetes-powered workspace designed for the demanding needs of defense and federal agencies.

Ryan Lewis, CEO of RGS, said in a statement Tuesday, “Government agencies can no longer afford to rely on legacy VDI platforms that are costly, complex, and vulnerable.”

He added, “Our partnership with Kasm Technologies provides a modern, cloud-native solution that delivers operational simplicity, zero-trust security, and true multi-cloud flexibility.”

Secure, Scalable, and Mission-Ready

The new platform combines RGS’s secure open-source Kubernetes stack with Kasm Workspaces’ web-native VDI technology, offering a scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional systems like VMware and Citrix. 

It supports operations in disconnected, low-bandwidth and classified environments while meeting federal cybersecurity mandates.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cloud

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Booz Allen Hamilton Books $84M Air Force Software & Hardware Prototype Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Booz Allen Hamilton Books $84M Air Force Software & Hardware Prototype Contract
Steve Walker Appointed to Applied Research Associates Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Steve Walker Appointed to Applied Research Associates Board