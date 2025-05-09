Raft’s StarSage Operates Across USAF Tactical Systems at PC-5

Raft’s StarSage has become the first agentic artificial intelligence system to connect, communicate and operate across the U.S. Air Force tactical systems.

StarSage exhibited machine learning-driven decision support across multiple operational layers during the Project Convergence Capstone 5, or PC-C5, exercise, Raft said Thursday. Developed under the USAF’s Advanced Battle Management System Transformational Models of Battle Management framework, the agentic AI system replicates the decision-making patterns of human air battle managers.

Operating in Live USAF Environments

“For the first time, agentic AI didn’t just integrate into the fight – it connected warfighters, systems and decision points in real time,” according to Raft CEO and founder Shubhi Mishra, who will speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Air and Space Defense Summit on July 31, where Raft is a platinum sponsor.

“StarSage proved it can adapt, understand and operate in live Air Force mission environments. That’s not theoretical – that’s operational AI, today,” added the two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Connecting Air Force’s Tactical Weapon Systems

At the PC-5, StarSage linked two live Air Force tactical weapon systems over a distributed architecture, one in Guam and another at Nellis Air Force Base. The agentic AI system also received and responded to a real-time information request from a human crew member, providing clear and precise battle management command and control inputs. Human operators confirmed that StarSage’s communication was nearly flawless despite degraded audio conditions.

Additionally, the system connected to the Air Force’s Distributed Mission Operations Center to communicate live pilots and provide tactical control. Raft used a custom program for StarSage to operate with the service’s LINK-16, enabling the system to track live aircraft missions with accuracy.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Air and Space Defense Summit on July 31 to gain insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. Book a spot now to attend the event!