Raft Lands Space Force OTA for Secure Data Transformations

Raft has booked an other transaction agreement, or OTA, from the U.S. Space Force for the API Gateway program .

The defense technology company specializing in autonomous data fusion and Agentic artificial intelligence said Thursday the award covers services for Phase 2 of the API Gateway program. The new OTA follows Raft’s successful Phase 1 execution.

Secure Data Transformation

Raft was selected from a field of traditional and emerging defense contractors for its secure data transformation capabilities, which enabled the company to provide universal, bi-directional data translation and transformation at massive scale. This technology is crucial to the Space Force’s Unified Data Library modernization and Golden Dome initiatives.

Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra on the API Gateway

"We're not just building for Space Force — we're building for the future of space operations across the entire U.S. government," said Raft Founder and CEO Shubhi Mishra , a two-time Wash100 Award winner. "This API Gateway is an extension of our proven Data Platform, which stands apart for its ability to perform real-time, secure data translation across all classification levels—from the tactical edge to the enterprise," Mishra continued.

What Is the API Gateway?

The API Gateway is a vital component of the Space Force’s Unified Data Library, or UDL, strategy under the Data & AI Strategic Action Plan. It serves as the link between legacy and modern systems, commercial and Department of Defense data sources, and allied partners. The Gateway ensures access to secure, interoperable critical data.

