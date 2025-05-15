Raft’s AOC Anywhere Facilitates US-Philippines Joint Military Exercise

Raft revealed that the 613th Air Operations Center utilized the AOC Anywhere platform during the Exercise Balikatan 25 joint military exercise between the United States and the Philippines.

The autonomous data fusion and agentic artificial intelligence company said Wednesday the AOC Anywhere platform was used to execute operational command and control from a forward position during the annual joint military exercise. The platform enabled the 613th AOC to facilitate operations in the Indo-Pacific theater.

During the military exercise, the AOC Anywhere showcased its ability to deploy Parsons ’ C2Core application to the cloud. This allowed collaborative and secure air war planning among geographically distributed users. The deployment also validates the operational effectiveness of decentralized, software-powered command and control.

What Is AOC Anywhere?

The AOC Anywhere program is a modular, flexible platform developed by Raft and the Pacific Air Forces, or PACAF. It is designed for real-time mission planning and execution in contested and distributed conditions. Powered by the Raft Data Platform, AOC Anywhere integrates AI and machine learning models, operational tools and real-time data.

Since the project’s start in 2024, Raft has developed secure edge-capable infrastructure featuring single sign-on, multi-tenancy and data federation.

“Raft exists to support our operators and I’m proud to see AOC Anywhere empower them to own the edge and continue their mission-critical work of securing regional stability,” said Shubhi Mishra , founder and CEO of Raft and two-time Wash100 Award winner.