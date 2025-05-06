Peraton Launches AI-Enabled Anti-Fraud Tool

Peraton has launched Rapid Fraud Intelligence, a fraud detection and prevention tool that uses artificial intelligence to spot suspicious transactions.

Rapid FI is being used in an ongoing partnership with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, where the tool has helped prevent government fraud losses worth $13 billion in the past decade, Peraton said Monday, noting the tool’s capability to analyze over 5 million Medicare and Medicaid claims daily and flag over 2,000 new alerts of potentially fraudulent activity weekly.

According to Steve Schorer, chairman, president and CEO of Peraton and a three-time Wash100 awardee, the anti-fraud capability combines decades of experience helping the government fight fraud and the latest AI-infused technology.

Built for Government Use

Rapid FI is designed to integrate into existing government systems and enable proactive fraud detection with minimal disruption.

“Fraud, waste, and abuse takes away valuable, hard-earned money from American taxpayers and only hurts those honest providers and beneficiaries of government programs,” said Tarik Reyes, president of Peraton’s Defense Mission and Health Solutions sector. “With Rapid FI, we are making it even harder for fraudsters to succeed.”