Palantir USG Lands $795M Army Contract for Maven Smart System Software License

Palantir USG has secured a $795 million contract modification from the U.S. Army for Maven Smart System software licenses.

Contract Details

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the contract, awarded on May 20, is anticipated to be completed by May 28, 2029. The Army Contracting Command Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland will determine work locations and funding with each order.

Previous Maven Smart System Contracts

In May 2024, the Army awarded the Palantir Technologies subsidiary a five-year, $480 million contract to build the prototype for the Maven Smart System by May 28, 2029.

Palantir also secured a $99.8 million contract in September 2024 to expand the Maven Smart System by extending access to the Army, Air Force, Navy, Space Force and Marine Corps.

Written by Miles Jamison

