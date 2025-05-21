Owl Cyber Defense Unveils Owl Talon Torrent for Secure High-Speed Data Transfer

Owl Cyber Defense has unveiled Owl Talon Torrent , the first high-speed protocol filtering diode card pair capable of moving data at 100 Gbps, enhancing network protection and performance.

The cybersecurity company said Monday the Owl Talon Torrent is designed to meet the most demanding security and performance needs of intelligence and defense agencies and enterprise organizations.

What Is the Owl Talon Torrent?

The Owl Talon Torrent is a technology developed to ensure secure and rapid one-way data flow in defense and intelligence environments while keeping networks separate from hardware-enforced security. As the fastest protocol filtering diode, the Owl Talon Torrent enables high-volume data transfer to support vital networks in government, defense and critical infrastructure. The diode card pair was developed to align with the strict requirements of the National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office and other government agencies.

In addition to transferring large data at high speed, the Owl Talon Torrent enables FPGA-based protocol filtering that allows only authorized data and protocols to traverse the diode. It also ensures absolute network separation to prevent data leaks and external threats, while its streamlined design minimizes latency and enhances real-time data transfer.

“Our customers operate in environments where data integrity and speed are mission-critical. Owl Talon Torrent is designed to minimize bottlenecks and operational risk while providing unmatched assurance against data leakage. This is a breakthrough for secure data transfer at scale,” said Owl Cyber Defense CEO Scott Orton .