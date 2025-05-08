Owl Cyber Defense Gets NCDSMO Certification for Multidomain Platform

Owl Cyber Defense has received certification from the National Security Agency’s National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office, or NCDSMO, for a multidomain platform designed to scale enterprise-wide collaboration.

The company said Wednesday its XD Vision, which achieved the NCDSMO certification through the cybersecurity lab-based security assessment process, is expected to be added to the baseline list in the coming weeks.

“Getting a new solution NCDSMO certified, especially a 1.0 release, isn’t just a technical achievement, it’s a commitment to our customers,” said Scott Orton, CEO of Owl Cyber Defense.

“This milestone means our customers can move forward with confidence, knowing XD Vision meets the highest government standards for secure, scalable cross domain collaboration. It’s also a testament to the strength of our team and the trust we’ve built with the CDS community through transparency and partnership,” Orton added.

What Does XD Vision Do?

XD Vision is a cross-domain platform that supports real-time communication and collaboration by enabling organizations to share full-motion video, voice, video teleconferencing and XML messaging across up to 12 security domains.

Several agencies within the Department of Defense use the multidomain platform to address enterprise-wide collaboration requirements.

The Air Force Research Laboratory helped develop, test and assess XD Vision.

