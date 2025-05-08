Orbit Fab Adds 3 Industry Leaders to Advisory Board

In-space refueling system developer Orbit Fab has added three space industry leaders to its advisory board. The new advisers — Chris Demay, Chris Stott and Lee Rosen — offer combined expertise in spectrum management, intelligence and mission operations, and venture building.

Advisers’ Experience and Expertise

DeMay is the founder and chief operating officer of TrustPoint, with a commercial GPS alternative as one of its projects. He also founded HawkEye 30 and had served as its COO and chief technology officer.

Stott is the founder, chair and CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings. He is also the founder and non-executive chair of ManSat, a commercial satellite spectrum provider.

Rosen is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel with 23 years of service as a space operator, acquisition officer and engineer. He was with SpaceX for over 10 years, where he served last as vice president of mission and launch operations. Currently, Rosen is the CEO of ThinkOrbital, a company that he founded to develop X-ray based space domain awareness tools and in-space infrastructure.

Guidance in Space Fueling Ports

Daniel Faber, Orbit Fab CEO, noted the “unique, battle‑tested commercial and national security perspective” that each of the newly appointed advisers bring into the company. “Their guidance will be instrumental as we scale adoption of our (Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface) fueling ports and depot network to serve commercial and government customers around the globe,” the head of the Lafayette, Colorado-based company added.

Earlier in March, Orbit Fab announced the appointment of Claire Leon, a space industry veteran with over 40 years of industry experience, to its advisory board. Her previous executive functions include heading the Space Systems Integration Office at the Space Systems Command from 2022 to 2025.