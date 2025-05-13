Orbit Fab Adds 2 Defense Space Leaders to Advisory Board

In-space refueling systems developer Orbit Fab has appointed U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jody Merritt and Roger Teague, a retired USAF major general, as members of its advisory board.

“Jody and Roger have spent their careers delivering breakthrough space capabilities for the warfighter,” Orbit Fab CEO Daniel Faber said in a statement published Tuesday.

“Their experience will be invaluable as we scale our fuel delivery network and collaborate even more closely with the Department of Defense and allied nations,” Faber added.

Jody Merritt’s Career Background

Merritt joins Orbit Fab’s advisory board with over 25 years of experience in systems integration, program management and federal business development.

She is the founder and manager of JM Astris Advisors and an Air Force Reservist serving as mobilization assistant to the commander of U.S. Space Command.

The career space operator led the formation of the Space Enterprise Consortium to promote government adoption of commercial technologies through other transaction authorities. She also helped accelerate the digital transformation of command and control for Space Force Operations Command.

Roger Teague’s Career Highlights

During his 30-year career in the Air Force, Teague led and delivered the Space-Based Infrared System, MILSTAR and other flagship programs. He retired as director of space programs within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Acquisition.

His industry career included senior leadership positions at Boeing, Terran Orbital and PredaSAR. He is also a founding partner at space consulting firm Elara Nova.