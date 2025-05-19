OPSWAT Unveils New Cybersecurity Hub in Virginia

OPSWAT has opened its new office in Arlington, Virginia, strengthening its focus on U.S. federal cybersecurity and expanding its role in national security and economic development.

The office features an advanced critical infrastructure protection cybersecurity laboratory, the company said Thursday.

Benny Czarny, founder and CEO of OPSWAT, said, “This is more than a new office—it’s a reaffirmation of our mission to protect the critical infrastructure that keeps our nation running.”

He added, “With our roots in federally-funded innovation and a growing portfolio of federal clients, Arlington is the right place for our next chapter.”

Public sector officials and representatives of regional technology companies attended the office’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

About OPSWAT

Since 2023, OPSWAT has seen over 35 percent annual revenue growth, supporting federal agencies in strengthening cybersecurity. Founded in 2002, the company continues to grow its U.S. workforce, especially in the Washington, D.C. area, and relies on domestic manufacturing and a stable national supply chain for its federal products.

In 2024, OPSWAT acquired InQuest to strengthen its defense against network-based threats and accelerate its expansion in the federal market.