Oceus Secures $88M Air Force OTA for Orchestration Platform Prototype

Telecommunications company Oceus has booked an other transaction agreement, or OTA, valued $88.4 million for the development of a Platform for Cyber Enhanced Orchestration, or PCEO, for the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Material Command and Air Force Research Laboratory.

Scope of OTA

Oceus said Wednesday that under the OTA, it will deliver a fully operational prototype range that will work to enable rapid capability development by integrating several broadband networks and evaluate effectiveness with the use of various tools and methods.

Remarks by Oceus CEO

Jeff Harman, Oceus’ CEO, said the PCEO award represents a further advance for the company’s tool suite and orchestration platform in increasing wireless systems’ cyber profile.

“We are keenly focused on making commercial systems meet mission objectives now – shortening the time from trial to field use with a fully understood cyber profile,” the company head noted.

“Oceus is creating and leveraging innovative technologies to solve the complex communications needs of today’s warfighter,” he stressed.

Intelligence Controller Platform

In a January interview with ExecutiveBiz, Harman shared that the company has been developing the Oceus Intelligence Controller, or OIC, an artificial intelligence-based tool enabling faster network deployment through the integration of planning, provisioning and implementation into a single system. OIC can also create a network’s digital twin for more effective management and sharply reduced time and resources in network building.

A demonstration of Oceus’ 5G network was held during the recent Integrated Training Exercise 1-25 aimed at sharpening the capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.