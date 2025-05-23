Northrop Grumman Books $69M Modification to Navy Radar Systems Contract

Northrop Grumman has secured a $69.1 million modification to a previously awarded U.S. Navy contract for AN/APR-39 D(V)2 radar warning receiver/electronic warfare management systems.

Scope of the Contract Modification

The contract modification calls for the delivery of antenna detectors, radar receivers, conversion kits and other radar-related equipment to the Navy and six U.S. allies, namely Morocco, the Czech Republic, Canada, Austria, Jordan and Australia the Department of Defense said Thursday. In addition to the items, the company will provide non-recurring engineering services necessary to fulfill the required production capacity, repairs and logistic software support.

Northrop Grumman will perform work at various continental U.S. locations, with most of it in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and full completion expected in December 2028.

The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Contract History

The initial Navy contract for Northrop Grumman’s radar systems worth $72.8 million was awarded in September 2023. A $9 million modification was subsequently awarded Northrop Grumman in April 2024.