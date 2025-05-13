Nokia Provides Marine Corps With Tactical Communications Technology

Nokia has delivered its Banshee tactical private wireless technology to the U.S. Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity.

The milestone highlights a long-term collaboration with the Marine Corps to test and refine new communication technologies that meet its mission requirements, Nokia said Monday. The effort advances the military branch’s commitment to provide secure communications for tactical operations.

Communications Tech for Modern Warfare

Nokia Federal Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Scott Ferguson described Banshee as a game-changer that will provide the Marine Corps “with a powerful, scalable private wireless solution that meets the demand of modern warfare.”

“We are honored to support MCTSSA and the Marine Corps as they modernize battlefield connectivity while enhancing operational efficiency and resilience,” he added.

Ensuring Mission-Critical Connectivity

Banshee enables users to deploy communication capabilities in demanding environments. Featuring a lightweight profile and easy-to-use design, the commercial system promises mission-critical connectivity while reducing costs and aligning with MCTSSA’s vision for modernizing battlefield communications. Prior to delivering the technology, Nokia provided hands-on training to MCTSSA and other USMC units to support smooth deployment. The training covers private wireless network operations, setup, troubleshooting and live demonstrations of Banshee’s capabilities.