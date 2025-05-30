NobleReach’s Pat Tamburrino on Making Public Service Accessible for Top Tech Graduates

Pat Tamburrino, chief operating officer at NobleReach Foundation, said the federal government looking to bring highly skilled tech and business graduates into public service should promote collaborative innovation, reassess the role of academia and streamline the process of getting into government work.

Creating an Ecosystem for Graduates Exploring Mission-Oriented Work

In a commentary published Thursday on Federal News Network, Tamburrino highlighted the importance of building an ecosystem that provides early-career professionals with exposure to government challenges, “access to a community of like-minded peers,” mentorship and continuing professional development opportunities as they pursue work in the public sector.

“Initiatives that connect talented young professionals with fellowships in government can help,” he added.

Driving Innovation Through Public-Private Partnerships

In this piece, Tamburrino discussed the role of public-private partnerships in addressing climate change, cybersecurity issues, food insecurity, disease outbreaks and other societal challenges.

“These public-private partnerships are most effective when leaders from both sectors speak each other’s language and understand the intricacies of each environment,” he wrote.

The COO noted that “dual citizens” of both private and public sectors could help bridge communication gaps and build trust.

“These rare professionals recognize the importance of innovation and efficiency, communicate seamlessly across sectors and foster lasting trust. They learn the culture of the public and private sector, the unique challenges working in each domain brings and the nuances of the decision making process,” he said of dual citizens.

Role of Academia in Addressing the Federal Talent Gap

To address the talent gap, Tamburrino cited universities’ role in preparing students for the challenges of public sector work by offering a curriculum that integrates experiential learning.

“Exposure to programs that offer further education and fully compensated roles in the government can serve as a powerful launchpad for professionals into the federal workforce,” the NobleReach executive stated.

“The combination of practical work and theoretical learning not only enriches the learning process but also ignites a passion for public service,” he added.