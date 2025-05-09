NinjaOne Names Aaron Kinworthy as Public Sector VP, Egon Rinderer as Federal & Enterprise Growth SVP

NinjaOne, an Austin, Texas-based IT software company growing the market for its automated endpoint management platform, has hired two seasoned industry executives: Aaron Kinworthy as public sector vice president and Egon Rinderer as federal and enterprise growth senior vice president.

The two provide the expertise necessary for the company’s next phase of growth, Sal Sferlazza, NinjaOne co-founder and CEO, said in a press statement Wednesday.

“They both have track records of identifying opportunities and solving complex challenges and will help our enterprise and public sector customers simplify IT and boost productivity,” the company head noted.

New Executives’ Track Record

Kinworthy’s technology experience spans over 20 years, which includes serving most recently as federal sales vice president at Databricks. He also worked previously in various sales executive roles at ServiceNow, where he led teams handling federal civilian, Department of Defense and intelligence customers. In addition, he had a stint of more than two years as a division manager at Plexent and as business development manager for over four years at Corsec Security, according to Kinworthy’s LinkedIn profile.

Rinderer, on the other hand, holds a 35-year career track record. Immediately before joining NinjaOne, he served as the chief technology officer at defense technology startup Shift5 for over three years, according to his LinkedIn profile. His previous experience also includes serving in various customer-facing roles at Tanium, where his last position was as global vice president of technology and Tanium Federal president.