MTI Books $74M Contract on Navy C4ISR Support

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific has tapped Monterey Technologies Inc. to support the development and maintenance of U.S. Navy systems and products for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance under a $74 million contract.

The five-year award calls for design services in UX/UI, including human factors engineering and integrating human–machine interaction, MTI said Thursday.

Comments From MTI Executives

MTI CEO Doug Cherry, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, conveyed pride in the Navy tasking the company to provide its “user-centered innovation” in support of the service branch’s defense systems.

“Our work will help ensure that warfighters have access to intuitive, effective and reliable systems that drive mission success,” the MTI head remarked.

Gary Loberg, the company’s business development director, pointed out that MTI’s user-centered design expertise not only creates tools compliant with operating requirements. The systems that the company develops “also enhance performance, usability and safety across diverse military applications,” the executive noted.