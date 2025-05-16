MITRE, Pierce Aerospace Expand Remote ID R&D Partnership

MITRE and Pierce Aerospace are extending their collaboration to advance research and development in unmanned aircraft system remote identification under a new memorandum of understanding.

The MoU focuses on applying scientific research and experimentation to tackle real-world challenges arising from the growing use of unmanned systems, MITRE said Thursday.

Remarks by Pierce Aerospace CEO

“We previously engaged with MITRE in testing and evaluation of our Remote ID sensors and capabilities,” said Aaron Pierce , CEO of Pierce Aerospace.

“It made logical sense to further the relationship so we can continue to advance research and development with MITRE in support of the public safety sector and the U.S. government, particularly as we continue to advance the state of the art of UAS remote identification,” he added.

MoU Highlights

As part of the agreement, Pierce Aerospace’s Remote ID sensors will be deployed at the MITRE National Range to support remote ID and UAS research.

The collaboration will also explore advancements in airspace detection, autonomous UAS operations and homeland security technologies.

The MITRE National Range offers a controlled environment for testing capabilities that enhance national and homeland security.