Detroit Defense Recruits National Security Expert Michael Bayer as Board Member

National security specialist Michael Bayer has joined the board of directors of Detroit Defense, formerly Ricardo Defense. Bayer is chairman emeritus of the National Defense Industrial Association and had previously served in several advisory boards of the Department of Defense, including the Defense Science Board, Army Science Board, Defense Business Board and Secretary of the Air Force Board, Detroit Defense said Wednesday.

Bayer currently serves as president of the consultancy firm Dumbarton Strategies, according to his NDIA bio. He is also a member of the boards of Beretta Holdings, Codemettle, Entact, Narda-MITEQ and NorthStar Group Services. Other companies where Bayed previously held a director’s role include Sprint Energy Services, API Tech, Airborne Tactical Advantage, DOSS Aviation, Duratek, Athena, Stratos Global, Dyncorp International, Siga Technologies and Vangent Holding.

Recognition From Executive Peers

Saying Bayer’s “wisdom and leadership are unmatched,” Pete Roney, Detroit Defense CEO, welcomed him to the board.

“Michael’s extensive experience and unparalleled knowledge of national security will help us better serve and empower the warfighter at a time when agility and clarity of mission are more important than ever,” the company’s head said.

Pierre Chao, Detroit Defense board chair and a three-time Wash100 winner, also said he knows of “no finer statesman” other than Bayer to help the company scale its growth, noting their long working relationship in the Pentagon.

“His presence on the board underscores our commitment to integrity, mission focus and innovation in support of national defense,” Chao added.

Bayer joins the Detroit Defense board amid the company intensifying its growth initiatives in core business areas, including platform integration, digital logistics and technical services, as shown in its recent rebranding from Ricardo Defense.