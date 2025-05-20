in Contract Awards, News

Navy Selects Merrick-RS&H JV to Provide Engineering Services Under $99M Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at $99 million to a joint venture between Merrick and RS&H. The Department of Defense said the JV will provide architecture and engineering services for the preparation of design-bid-build documents and design-build request for proposals.

Contract Details

Work on the contract will be performed at sites within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s Southeast area of operations, which covers twelve states from South Carolina to Texas. 

The Navy competitively procured the required services through contract opportunities posted on SAM.gov. The service received 16 offers. 

NAVFAC Southeast in Jacksonville, Florida, serves as the contracting activity. 

What Does NAVFAC Do?

NAVFAC is in charge of providing sustainable facilities for the Navy’s expeditionary combat forces. The command oversees facility project planning and design, including construction, environmental maintenance and contingency support.

NAVFAC recently awarded spots under its $240 million firm-fixed price, multiple-award contract to six companies for radiological services.

Written by Elodie Collins

