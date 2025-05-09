Mattermost & Qrypt to Develop Quantum-Secure Collaboration Platform

Mattermost and Qrypt have announced a joint development program to deliver a quantum-secure end-to-end encryption collaboration platform designed for mission-critical operations.

“Our collaboration with Qrypt addresses an urgent need for quantum-secure communication solutions capable of safeguarding national security organizations against emerging threats,” said Bill Anderson , principal product manager at Mattermost, in a statement Thursday.

The joint program allows early users to help shape the platform based on their unique needs, offering strong protection for sensitive data now and in the future as cyber threats continue to evolve.

About the Platform

Under the partnership, Anderson said they combined their secure communication platform with Qrypt’s quantum-secure encryption framework.

The platform uses Qrypt’s BLAST protocol and certified quantum entropy to remove the risk of key transmission, strengthen defense by design and bring quantum secure E2E encryption directly into Mattermost’s interface.

Key features also include ephemeral messaging and flexible deployment options to meet stringent security and compliance requirements.

Earlier Collaboration