Leonardo DRS Subsidiary Secures $51M Navy Contract Modification for Ship Self Defense System Engineering Support

DRS Laurel Technologies, a Leonardo DRS subsidiary, has landed a $51 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering support for the Ship Self Defense System .

Ship Self Defense System Support Contract Scope

The Department of Defense said Monday the firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract covers the procurement of other direct costs and incidental materials requirements for the SSDS.

The company will perform work at its facility in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The contract, awarded on May 9, is anticipated to be completed by April 2027. The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., will not allocate funds at the time of award.

DRS Laurel Technologies was awarded a potential five-year, $191.3 million contract in April 2022 to provide hardware and engineering services for the SSDS Technical Insertion 2016 initiative. The initial award, valued at $11.4 million, was completed in April 2023. The contract has option periods that potentially extend the work to April 2027.