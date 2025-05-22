Lenny Schaefer Appointed IntelliBridge VP for Strategic Growth, Space & Air

Lenny Schaefer shared on LinkedIn Tuesday that he has been elevated to vice president of strategic growth, space and air at IntelliBridge , an Agile Defense company.

Schaefer’s Career Highlights

The seasoned executive was promoted from senior director of strategic growth, air & space, where he oversaw business development and capture management for the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and other air & space opportunities.

Before that, Schaefer was with the Harmonia Holdings Group as VP of the Department of Defense programs, where he led the company’s growth strategy development. He was also the VP of business development at Vana Solutions for over two years and a senior manager for stakeholder relations at Leidos . Schaefer worked directly with senior stakeholders in this capacity to maintain relationships and facilitate collaboration. The IntelliBridge VP also worked at Technica for nearly two years as the director of Air Force programs.

Schaefer held several business development positions at various companies, including CoSolutions, The Goyak Group, URS Federal Service and NCI Information Systems. He also spent three years at Engility as the director of Montgomery operations and was a systems engineer and deputy chief engineer at MITRE .

Schaefer, a retired major, served in the U.S. Air Force for over 15 years. He held various positions, including acquisition officer, Acquisition Professional Development Program certified level III program manager, warranted contracting officer and certified quality consultant.