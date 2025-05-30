Leidos National Security Sector President Roy Stevens Receives 2025 Wash100 Award

Roy Stevens , executive vice president at Leidos and president of the company’s national security sector, received his 2025 Wash100 Award from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson during a recent meeting.

The Wash100 Award, established by Garrettson in 2014, honors the government contracting industry’s most influential leaders. This prestigious recognition celebrates individuals for their impact, contributions and vision that help shape the GovCon landscape.

“Roy has been with Leidos for nearly a decade, currently leading the national security sector. His expertise in intelligence, defense, and national security has helped drive significant recent wins,” remarked Garrettson.

“With 20 years of experience at Lockheed Martin, Roy brings a strong business development background that has been key to Leidos’ continued growth in the sector. A two-time Wash100 winner, Roy’s leadership remains crucial as the company advances in national security,” he added.

Major Military and Defense Contracts

Under Stevens’ leadership, Leidos has secured several significant contracts with various defense agencies. In December, the company landed a $987 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for post-production engineering and maintenance services supporting foreign military sales customers of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft. In October, the Department of the Air Force awarded Leidos a potential five-year, $303 million contract to provide planning, analysis, and operation services for the Advanced Battle Management System-Digital Infrastructure network.

Furthermore, Leidos landed a potential $267 million task order under the Army’s Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services contract for hardware sustainment, modernization and logistics support. In August, the Army awarded Leidos a $191 million contract to modernize mission hardware, while the Navy also selected the company for its $120 million contract for cybersecurity and cryptographic key management services.

In 2024, Leidos was awarded multiple contracts by the Department of Defense agencies. These include the $206 million contract for software modernization and the $86.4 million contract for lifecycle management services from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The company also received a $143 million task order from the Defense Intelligence Agency to provide services to the Open Source Intelligence Integration Center.

In January 2025, the Transportation Security Administration awarded Leidos a $2.6 billion contract for transportation security equipment sustainment services.

Congratulations to Roy Stevens on his second Wash100 Award!