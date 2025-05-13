Viasat Board of Directors Adds William LaPlante, Michael Paull

Viasat has added to its board of directors three-time Wash100 winner Willian LaPlante, former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment at the Department of Defense, and Michael Paull, the CEO of RBmedia. In a statement issued Monday, Mark Dankberg, Viasat CEO and board chairman, conveyed delight in LaPlante’s and Paull’s acceptance of their appointments.

The two new appointees embody the board’s commitment to “provide the right skills, expertise, and diversity of perspectives to support Viasat’s business strategy and future growth,” the company’s CEO remarked.

“Dr. LaPlante brings a wealth of defense and national security experience, while Mr. Paull is a proven leader in the direct-to-consumer digital streaming industry,” Dankberg pointed out.

LaPlante’s Defense Sector Experience

As former defense undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, LaPlante exercised a broad skillset in the defense sector, ranging from technology to logistics and building global alliances. His DOD functions included extending military aid to U.S. allies and partners worldwide.

Before joining DOD, LaPlante was the president and CEO of Draper Laboratory specializing in technology R&D for national security and the space, health care and energy sectors. Before Draper, he served as MITRE National Security’s senior vice president and general manager.

In March 2025, Aerospace Corp. elected LaPlante to its board of trustees.

Paull’s Media Industry Track Record

Paull brings to the Viasat board a similarly wide range of experience in the media industry, spanning more than 20 years, according to Dankberg.

Before his CEO role at RBMedia, Paull served as the president of direct to consumer for Disney Entertainment, leading the global sales operations for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+. Paull also previously held senior executive positions at Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures Entertainment, FOX Entertainment Group and Time Warner.