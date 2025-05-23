L3Harris to Build New Solid Rocket Motor Facilities in Virginia

L3Harris Technologies has commenced construction of five new solid rocket motor facilities in Virginia. The defense technology company said Thursday that the upcoming facilities will boost production of critical components and support key national security initiatives.

Facility Features

The site will feature a modular design, automation, robotic flex cells, progressive casting, and improved handling and assembly. It will also have a control to support motor testing.

According to Ken Bedingfield, president of L3Harris subsidiary Aerojet Rocketdyne, the new solid rocket motor factories will complement the company’s 256,000 square feet manufacturing space in Virginia.

Investments in Domestic Manufacturing

Bedingfield also noted that the expansion was “made possible” through a Defense Production Act Title III cooperative agreement. Defense News said L3Harris received around $215 million from the program.

“L3Harris’ growth in Virginia is another solid example of how we’re expanding our rocket motor manufacturing infrastructure to support the nation’s defense propulsion needs,” he commented.

Greg Davis, acting director for manufacturing capability expansion and investment prioritization at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, emphasized the importance of bolstering the nation’s supply chain.

“Investment in key capabilities for domestic defense production is integral to our efforts to continue to support warfighter requirements,” he said in a statement.

The IBP oversees the DPA Title III program, which funds the creation, expansion, restoration and protection of domestic defense industrial base capabilities.