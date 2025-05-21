Former FEMA Deputy CIO Kevin Cox Takes On Executive Director Role at ShorePoint

Cybersecurity services company ShorePoint has recruited Kevin Cox, former deputy chief information officer for operations and infrastructure at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as executive director of cyber operations modernization.

Cox’s Responsibilities at ShorePoint

ShorePoint said Tuesday that in his new role, Cox will help develop and deliver the company’s offerings for cybersecurity operations and facilitate the growth of its business in emerging markets. His responsibilities also cover the company’s work related to the Department of Homeland Security’s program on Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation, or CDM.

Remarks by SharePoint CEO Matt Brown

Matt Brown, ShorePoint’s CEO, called Cox’s recruitment as a “strategic hire,” demonstrating the company’s commitment to the modernization of its security operations center models and innovation across the defensive cyber portfolio of ShorePoint.

“As CDM enters another transformative period, [Cox’s] experience will be critical in helping our government customers navigate complexity, deliver measurable results and stay ahead of evolving threats,” Brown noted.

Comments by Cox on His Appointment

For his part, Cox conveyed excitement in joining ShorePoint, noting its team’s knowhow in delivering mission-focused cybersecurity innovation.

“I look forward to helping our customers apply AI, cloud and emerging technologies to defend against increasingly sophisticated threats and prepare for future shifts such as post-quantum cryptography,” Cox said.

RAPID Framework

To support cybersecurity resilience amid evolving threats, ShorePoint has introduced the framework called RAPID, short for Responsive Agile Processes for Innovative Delivery, an integrated approach in task monitoring activities. Using Scrum processes, the RAPID framework prioritizes and reprioritizes task packages in real time, enabling teams to tackle evolving cyberthreats as they emerge, Ryan McCullough, ShorePoint executive vice president and chief strategy officer, wrote in an April ExecutiveBiz article.