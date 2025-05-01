Former Management Concepts Exec Katie Sutton Joins Empower AI as Federal Civilian VP

Virginia-based Empower AI has appointed seasoned IT executive Katie Sutton as its vice president of federal civilian, who brings in more than 20 years of experience on delivering technology requirements to government clients. The new role calls for providing and expanding the company’s services supporting civilian agencies’ mission objectives, Sutton said in her LinkedIn profile Tuesday.

Katie Sutton’s Professional & Educational Background

Immediately before her appointment, Sutton served as vice president of services at Management Concepts, where her work focused on systems for training and talent development of the federal workforce.

She also previously worked for more than 12 years at Booz Allen Hamilton, with client advisory support as her last role. The position’s functions include coaching the company’s client service teams in project management and solution development for government agencies, such as the Department of Veteran Affairs and Department of Commerce.

In addition, Sutton had more than four years stint as vice president of ManTech and over two years at Buchanan & Edwards, where she served last a federal civilian VP.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in politics, international relations and Spanish from Cornell College and a master’s degree in international affairs from the George Washington University.