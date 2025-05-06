Kathy Medalle Named President & General Manager of Derco

Kathy Medalle , a long-serving Northrop Grumman executive, announced on LinkedIn Monday that she has been appointed president and general manager of Derco , a Lockheed Martin company.

Medalle’s Career History

Before joining Derco, Medalle spent over 24 years at Northrop Grumman. She served as program director for three significant areas of focus at the company. She was the director of the electronic warfare and targeting, electronic warfare systems capture and growth, and electronic attack and self-protection systems programs.

Medalle also served as director of fast jet and unmanned aircraft system combat support, overseeing a multi-function team while managing the profit and loss for domestic and international Fast Jet platforms support and sustainment. She was also the business development manager responsible for developing strategies and aligning division products based on Air National Guard and Army National Guard requirements.

The executive also held the role of infrared countermeasures program manager for development and logistical support programs and engineering project manager for both international infrared countermeasures and radio frequency combat & information systems. In her first four years at Northrop Grumman, Medalle worked as a lead mechanical engineer for the F-16 Falcon Edge program.

Prior to that, Madelle was with Spraying Systems and Square D as a mechanical engineer.