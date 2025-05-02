Karman Space & Defense Opens New Facility in Alabama

Karman Space & Defense has opened a new 30,000-square-foot facility in Decatur, Alabama, aimed at driving innovation and supporting U.S. aerospace and defense missions.

Tony Koblinski, CEO of Karman Space & Defense, said in a statement Wednesday, “Our new, cutting-edge facility enhances our ability to deliver mission-critical systems that strengthen U.S. defense capabilities and expand the boundaries of space innovation, powered by advanced technology, collaboration, and a bold vision for the future.”

About the New Facility

Designed to maximize efficiency, the facility supports the full lifecycle of defense and space systems including design, engineering, manufacturing, integration and testing.

The Decatur site puts Karman close to major contractors and critical infrastructure, enabling rapid delivery of mission-ready services for both the Department of Defense and commercial space partners.

Karman Space & Defense plans to grow its team at the new site, hiring across multiple engineering and technical disciplines.