Guidehouse Names John Morris as Global Health Segment Leader

Guidehouse has appointed John Morris to lead its global health segment , bringing decades of experience in healthcare transformation to the role.

Morris’ Responsibilities

Morris will oversee strategy, innovation and growth across the firm’s provider, payer, life sciences and government health practices, the global consulting firm said Monday.

Morris will also focus on expanding the firm’s use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, data platforms and digital tools, while developing leadership to support long-term goals.

Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse and a nine-time Wash100 winner, said, “As the healthcare industry undergoes rapid change, John’s leadership will help our clients navigate complexity and unlock value through innovative, tech-enabled solutions.”

Background

Morris previously led a health advisory startup and held senior leadership roles at a major global professional services firm, where he oversaw the North America healthcare business. He has led large-scale initiatives in strategy, technology and operations, helping healthcare organizations drive innovation.

Based on his LinkedIn profile, he also currently serves as managing partner at business consulting firm Clario Advisors.