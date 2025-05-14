Bluescape Taps Air Force Veteran Joel Winton as Advisory Board Member

Bluescape has named Joel Winton, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, as a member of its newly organized board of advisors. Winton’s experience is an “invaluable” resource for hands-on national security and defense policy expertise to guide the development of the company’s products and services, Norm Litterini, Bluescape’s vice president of public sector, said in a press release issued Monday.

“As we advance our mission to support customers in staying agile and navigating complex security requirements and technology challenges, his insight and leadership will be essential,” the Bluescape executive added.

Air Force Service Highlights

Winton currently serves as a consultant for Deep Water Point and Lexpat Global Services, according to his LinkedIn profile. As a USAF veteran, he brings into Bluescape’s advisory board more than 30 years of military experience, including leadership roles in joint, interagency and coalition missions.

A certified Joint Task Force Commander for Defense Support to Civil Authority, Winston has acquired a skillset extending to criminal, national security and space law, as well as disaster preparedness, according to Bluescape. He last served in the Air Force as deputy program manager supporting USINDOPACOM J6 and had advised the Space Force and the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Commenting on his Bluescape announcement, Winton shared his passion for partnerships to enhance national and global security. “I am eager to draw upon my experiences to help drive the success of Bluescape’s solutions for national security, public safety and crisis response,” he said.

The Chicago, Illinois-based Bluescape formed its advisory board in April and named as its first member Cameron McLay, retired Pittsburgh Bureau of Police chief.