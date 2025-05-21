Jerry Meleski Takes New Role as HawkEye 360 Government Programs SVP

Geospatial analytics company HawkEye 360 has appointed Jerry Meleski as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s strategic U.S. government programs and partnerships. Meleski, whose immediate prior role in HawkEye was SVP for strategic technology and products, announced his latest appointment in a LinkedIn post Tuesday.

Meleski’s Professional Background

Meleski served in his previous HawkEye 360 position for over two years, with product and capability roadmaps, product management and product management among his responsibilities, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined the company in February 2022 as SVP for technology operations, a post held for over one year.

Before his HawkEye 360 recruitment, Meleski served at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions for more than 20 years, with VP for edge solutions as his last role in the company. He also previously worked for over eight years as western operations director of Software Technology.

HawkEye 360 Executive Movements

Meleski’s taking a new role at HawkEye 360 follows the April appointment of former CACI executive Todd Probert, a past Wash100 awardee, as president of the company’s U.S. government programs and partnerships in defense and intelligence.