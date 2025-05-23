in Executive Moves, News

Qualtrics Promotes Jay Patel to Public Sector COO

Jay Patel
Experience management software developer Qualtrics has appointed Jay Patel as its public sector chief operating officer.

New Responsibilities at Qualtrics

Patel, who previously served as the company’s federal financials lead, announced his new position in a LinkedIn post Thursday. He said his assignment as public sector COO provides him leadership opportunity in the strategies and management of Qualtrics services across the federal, education, and state and local sectors.

Patel’s Professional Background

Patel has been working with Qualtrics for over four years, having started his career in the company as a senior customer success manager and later moving on as enterprise account executive for federal civilian clients, according to his LinkedIn profile

Before joining Qualtrics, Patel had stints of over two years as senior consultant for the health sector at Guidehouse and at the Emory University’s School of Medicine, where he served last as strategic initiatives manager.

He holds a Master of Health Administration degree from the Saint Louis University in Missouri.

