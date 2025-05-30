Iridium & Syniverse Partner to Bring NTN DirectSM to Mobile Network Operators

Iridium Communications has partnered with Syniverse to facilitate the delivery of direct-to-device satellite connectivity to global mobile network operators , or MNOs.

The McLean, Virginia-based Iridium said Thursday the strategic partnership will support the rollout of Iridium Non-Terrestrial Network, or NTN, DirectSM service through its integration with Syniverse’s global platform, enabling MNOs to ensure their customers are continuously connected worldwide.

Meeting Global Coverage Demands

GSMA’s 2025 Industry Survey indicates that 85 percent of MNOs looking into NTN services are focusing on Low-Earth Orbit, or LEO, technology for global connectivity. Iridium NTN Direct, part of 3GPP Release 19, will supply global, standards-based direct-to-device and narrow-band Internet of Things messaging and SOS capabilities for various applications including consumer devices, automobiles, agriculture, transportation, logistics, energy and utilities. The Iridium NTN Direct enables MNOs to leverage a fully deployed and independently operated satellite constellation, extensive coverage and coordinated mobile satellite services spectrum.

“We’re building the backbone of the global D2D movement, the right way and with the right partners as we prepare for on-air testing with MNOs and chipmakers in the coming months,” said Matt Desch , Iridium CEO and 11-time Wash100 Award winner. “The integration of Syniverse’s system with the Iridium network will give MNOs a simple path to expand their footprint to the entire planet.”