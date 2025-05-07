Iridium Unveils Enhanced Version of 9603 Satcom Transceiver

Iridium Communications has unveiled a variant of its Iridium 9603 two-way satellite communication system. Specifically designed for U.S. government use, as well as its allies, the new version of the compact module provides enhanced short burst data, or ESBD, for optimum transmission security, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Tuesday. It added that the ESBD variant can serve as a drop-in replacement of the existing Iridium 9603 Short Burst Data transceiver.

Remarks by Iridium’s Scott Scheimreif

Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president of government programs at Iridium, said the new model’s introduction shows the company’s continuing search for tools that address ever-changing threats in the global environment.

“The new module offers end-to-end communication security for critical operations, helping ensure warfighters can exchange vital information with confidence — no matter the environment,” the Iridium executive stressed.

Iridium 9603 ESBD Features

Iridium 9603 ESBD’s design offers users the option for one-way or two-way communication at an increased load capacity for mobile messaging. Its applications include command and control operations and image or data transfer.

The Iridium 9603 ESBD upgrade supports the Department of Defense’s Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services, or EMSS, program, wherein the company secured in 2019 a potential five-year, $76 million contract to update EMSS servers, network infrastructure and equipment. Iridium plans to release the 9603 ESBD to EMSS-approved manufacturers in July.

The new 9603 model’s introduction follows the launch of the company’s latest internet of things module, Iridium Certus 704, in December.