Iridium Headquarters Moving to Larger Space to Support Growing Business

Iridium will invest over $13 million to move its headquarters to a bigger space in Fairfax County, Virginia, reflecting its growing revenues and expanding service offerings.

The satellite company’s headquarters, which currently sits on a 35,000-square-foot space in McLean, will move to a 55,000-square-foot space at 1676 International Drive in Tysons.

New Employment Opportunities

Construction of the new office is ongoing, with completion expected in March 2026. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership supports Iridium’s expansion through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in the state.

The new Iridium headquarters will support 117 additional jobs, increasing its Virginia workforce to nearly 400 in the coming years.

“Iridium is proud to call Fairfax County home to our headquarters, and we appreciate the ongoing support of our state and local leadership,” said Iridium CEO Matt Desch, an 11-time Wash100 award recipient. “Being based in such a centralized location just outside of our nation’s capital has many business-friendly benefits, from a corporate-friendly operating environment and convenience of two nearby major airports, to top institutions of higher education, a strong technology-focused industry presence, and an excellent local talent pipeline.”

Global Satellite Communications

Iridium operates a network of low Earth orbit satellites with worldwide coverage, including in the polar regions. The company offers voice communications, data services, broadband services, two-way satellite messaging, Internet of Things applications and the capability to protect GPS against spoofing and jamming.

In 2024, Iridium launched NTN Direct, a service that will connect people and assets to Iridium’s network using 3rd Generation Partnership Project standards. Recently, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research awarded Iridium a “Hot Tech Innovator” title for its contributions to the satellite IoT industry, recognizing the capability of its NTN service to shake up the satellite IoT competitive landscape as it competes with other 3GPP NTN service providers, including Sateliot and OQ Technology.