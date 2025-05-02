Invoke Public Sector & Ask Sage Partner for Air Force Legacy Code Modernization

Invoke’s public sector business and Ask Sage have partnered for the development of an artificial intelligence-powered legacy code modernization capability to enhance U.S. Air Force systems.

Modernizing with AI

Invoke Public Sector said Wednesday it used Ask Sage’s secure generative AI platform to support the Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team in upgrading critical legacy infrastructure.

Tyler Carpenter, vice president at Invoke Public Sector, commented, “Modernizing legacy systems with generative AI isn’t just a technical achievement—it’s a strategic shift that unlocks speed, agility, and long-term sustainability across the mission. We’re proud to work alongside DAFBOT and Ask Sage to turn decades of legacy code into future-ready capability.”

The capability has been successfully field-tested with DAF and is now ready to support other federal and defense agencies seeking secure, AI-enabled modernization.

What Each Company Brings

Invoke Public Sector provides AI and automation services that help government agencies update old systems and improve vital operations.

Ask Sage offers a secure, flexible generative AI platform with features like zero-trust security and label-based access controls to safely manage sensitive data.