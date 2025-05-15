IAP World Services Secures $58M Navy Base Operations Support Contract

IAP World Services will provide base operations support to the U.S. Navy’s facility in Greece under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The Navy procurement comes with a potential maximum value of approximately $58 million if all its eight option periods are exercised, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

The contract calls for housekeeping and facility operations support at the Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in the Greek island of Crete, with work expected for completion by June 2034. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity. It will obligate fiscal year 2026 Navy operations and maintenance funds amounting to over $4.4 million on individual task orders during the base period.

Competitive Procurement

No funds are being obligated at the time of the contract award, which was competitively procured through SAM.gov, with three offers received.

Earlier in April, IAP World Services secured from the General Services Administration an IDIQ contract allowing the company to perform core services in five OASIS+ domains: facilities, technical and engineering, research and development, intelligence services, and logistics. OASIS+ features a five-year base performance period, with one option period of five years.

Managed by Intrepid Global Solutions, IAW World Services operates across over 110 locations in 27 countries.