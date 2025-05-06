HII Secures $81M Navy Contract Modification for Planning Yard Support

HII ‘s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has secured an $81.2 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for planning yard support for LPD 17 amphibious transport dock ships, LHD 1/LHA 6 amphibious assault ships, LSD 41/49 dock landing ships and LCC 19 amphibious command ship.

Planning Yard Support Contract Details

The Department of Defense said Friday the hybrid cost-plus-award-fee and cost-only contract modification is set to be completed by May 2026. Most of the contract work will be conducted in Pascagoula, Mississippi, while on-site technical support for Chief of Naval Operations availabilities will occur in Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California; and Sasebo, Japan.

The competitively sourced contract is handled by the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C. It will not allocate funds at the time of the award.