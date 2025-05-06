HII Secures $81M Navy Contract Modification for Planning Yard Support

HII‘s Ingalls Shipbuilding division has secured an $81.2 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for planning yard support for LPD 17 amphibious transport dock ships, LHD 1/LHA 6 amphibious assault ships, LSD 41/49 dock landing ships and LCC 19 amphibious command ship.
Planning Yard Support Contract Details
The Department of Defense said Friday the hybrid cost-plus-award-fee and cost-only contract modification is set to be completed by May 2026. Most of the contract work will be conducted in Pascagoula, Mississippi, while on-site technical support for Chief of Naval Operations availabilities will occur in Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California; and Sasebo, Japan.
The competitively sourced contract is handled by the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C. It will not allocate funds at the time of the award.
The initial contract, awarded in 2021, was valued at a potential $724.3 million and expected to run through May 2028. Under the contract, HII was tasked with providing planning yard support for the USS Blue Ridge amphibious command ship, USS San Antonio amphibious transport dock ships and other naval platforms for transport and dock landing.