Highlight Technologies Secures Spot on $46B Air Force EWAAC Vehicle

Highlight Technologies has earned a spot in the U.S. Air Force’s multi-award Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract, or EWAAC, which comes with a maximum value of $46 billion over 10 years if all of its options are exercised.

Scope of EWAAC

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle aims to provide innovative systems and platforms to the Department of the Air Force and Air Force Materiel Command, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Wednesday.

The requirements covered by EWAAC include enterprise analytics, digital management, and armament and weapons development for warfighting agility.

Highlight Technologies is one of 122 companies awarded spots on EWAAC as part of the fourth on-ramp for the procurement vehicle.

Remarks by Highlight’s Ashley Nichols

Commenting on the contract, Ashley Nichols, Highlight Technologies’ vice president of corporate strategy and development, said, “This award underscores our commitment to delivering ingenuity and innovations in digital engineering, agile processes and open architecture that enhance the capabilities of DAF and AFMC.”