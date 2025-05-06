Intel’s Greg Clifton Reflects on IPSS 2025—Progress, Partnership & Purpose

By Greg Clifton, general manager of federal sales, Intel Corporation

It is an understatement to say that this year’s Intel Public Sector Summit , a.k.a. IPSS, was held during one of the most interesting moments in our government’s recent history. Amid the uncertainty, we brought together exceptional panelists and our valued partners and customers to focus on something everyone can agree on: how to drive faster time-to-mission value.

In fact, there has never been a more crucial time to have conversations and highlight solutions that foster efficient innovation. Regardless of how much has changed over the past few months, government agencies continue to explore ways to use artificial intelligence to modernize and streamline operations while improving everything from emergency response services to personal productivity.

While it is no surprise that AI was a big topic of conversation at this year’s conference, some of the takeaways from speakers and partners were eye-opening. Here are a few key themes that will shape the course of AI in government in the months ahead.

The Cost to Build, Maintain and Operationalize AI is an Important Consideration

One theme that echoed throughout the sessions was the shift in how AI is discussed. It’s no longer just about use cases—it’s about cost, time to mission value and sustainability. How long does it take to get from 70 percent to 90 percent model accuracy in a government setting? Months. And the money and resources required can be significant, especially when agencies attempt to build their AI infrastructure.

Agencies do not want to take on that work alone, especially now, when everyone is so focused on gaining efficiency and cutting costs. A better and more cost-effective option is to collaborate with partners who can help build, maintain and operationalize AI systems from start to finish. These are not easy tasks, particularly for resource-constrained organizations. But handing off that work to trusted experts can reduce costs, accelerate deployment, and ultimately lead to better and faster decision-making.

There Are Many Varied Public Sector AI Use Cases Being Implemented Today

Those attending the conference heard from some of these partners firsthand and saw a wide range of practical AI applications. For example, Supermicro is working with Intel to deliver real-time AI at the edge for scenarios that require actionable intelligence at the point of data generation. Deloitte shared insights from its AI Institute for Government and the real-world deployments currently active in federal agencies.

Many conversations also spotlighted the growing potential of AI PCs—computers equipped with CPUs, GPUs and neural processing units, or NPUs. These systems are more power-efficient and cost-effective than GPU-only setups and offer better workload distribution. By balancing compute loads intelligently across CPUs, GPUs and NPUs, AI PCs enable smarter, more sustainable and optimized performance.

The use cases on display ranged from productivity tools to image generation and audio processing. Intel showcased image analysis solutions using OpenVINO and AI PCs for satellite and public sector imagery. Government Acquisitions demonstrated the power and agentic approach that Kamiwaza’s advanced inference engines and scalable AI platforms bring to weather forecasting, and Audacity demoed AI-powered transcription of multilingual or noisy audio—a promising tool for investigators and emergency responders. Other partners highlighted AI’s potential to streamline content creation, calendar scheduling and task automation.

US-Based Chip Production & Semiconductor Development Remains a Priority

Of course, as Intel, we also focused on semiconductor development and the importance of a secure, domestic chip supply chain. And once again, partnerships were front and center.

We shared how Intel is working with the Department of Defense through programs like RAMP, RAMP-C , SHIP and Secure Enclave —all part of a broader strategy to strengthen U.S.-based semiconductor innovation and manufacturing. These efforts are focused on building secure, advanced chip capabilities for both government and commercial applications.

The collaboration between DOD and industry partners like Intel highlights the broader value of strategic public-private partnerships. When mission-driven organizations and tech innovators collaborate, they actively develop advanced capabilities, shorten deployment timelines, and meet essential needs with agility and precision. These partnerships also foster knowledge sharing, reduce redundancy and support smarter long-term investments in scalable infrastructure.

Partnerships Matter Now More Than Ever

This year’s IPSS was more than just a summit—it reaffirmed that partnerships matter now more than ever. In the face of budget constraints, rapidly shifting priorities, and mounting pressure to deliver services faster and more intelligently, collaboration between government and industry is no longer optional—it is essential. We saw innovations—from AI at the edge to secure semiconductor development—not just as theories but already deployed, actively solving real problems in real-time.

What made these stories so compelling wasn’t just the technology and the people and organizations behind them. These are partners who are deeply invested in government missions, working side-by-side to deliver efficient, scalable and impactful solutions. As we move forward, the challenge won’t just be how fast we can innovate—but how thoughtfully, effectively, and efficiently we can do it together. If the conversations and connections at IPSS are any indication, we have the momentum and the community to make that happen.