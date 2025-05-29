AWS Recognizes Granicus With Government Competency Designation

Granicus has received government competency designation from Amazon Web Services in recognition of its efforts in supporting state and local government agencies across the civilian, defense and intelligence sectors with customer experience technologies and services.

Validated AWS Partner Expertise

Granicus said Wednesday the designation validates its experience in helping agencies meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies and increase innovation.

Amir Capriles, chief revenue officer at Granicus, commented, “Achieving AWS Government Competency status is a testament to our dedication to providing world class solutions that meet the unique needs of government agencies.”

Capriles added that the “milestone not only validates our advanced technical capabilities but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to supporting public sector efficiency, innovation and transformation.”

The AWS Competency Program highlights partners with strong technical expertise and a track record of customer success in specific areas.

About Granicus

Based in Washington, D.C., Granicus provides a cloud-based platform that leverages artificial intelligence to serve public sector needs including communications, website design, customer relationship management, meeting and agenda management, records management and digital services.

The company serves government and constituents not only in the U.S., but also in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.