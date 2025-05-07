Govini’s Ark Platform Obtains FedRAMP High Authorization

Govini announced that its Ark platform has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, High impact level authorization.

The software company said Tuesday the FedRAMP High Authorization provides government customers a secure and seamless integration of sensitive unclassified data into Ark, enhancing critical workflows throughout the acquisition lifecycle. With the FedRAMP High Authorization, Ark can now be accessed through the FedRAMP Marketplace, the official government registry of authorized cloud services.

What Is Ark?

Ark is Govini’s flagship software platform designed to accelerate the defense acquisition process by addressing complex issues in science and technology, supply chain, production, logistics, sustainment and modernization. The data analytics platform incorporates Govini’s proprietary data with artificial intelligence-enabled applications to tackle challenges. This includes streamlining workflows within the Department of Defense, federal departments and agencies to eliminate slow processes.

Govini secured an Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization , or IL5 PA, for Ark from the Defense Information Systems Agency in July 2024. The company also obtained an IL5 Authority to Operate, or ATO, from the U.S. Space Force.