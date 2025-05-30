Google Distributed Cloud Achieves DOD Impact Level 6 Authorization

Google Public Sector announced that its Google Distributed Cloud and GDC air-gapped appliance have received Department of Defense Impact Level 6 authorization.

The company said Thursday the IL6 authorization enables it to offer DOD clients a secure and compliant cloud environment for sensitive Secret classified data and applications. With its existing IL5 and Top Secret certifications, Google Cloud strengthens its commitment to safeguarding digital sovereignty, national security and defense missions.

Advanced Cloud Services for Critical Environments

Under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, Google is working with the U.S. Navy to deliver advanced infrastructure and cloud services, enhancing resilience in hybrid-cloud environments. The GDC offers a fully-managed platform for meeting stringent security standards, enabling U.S. intelligence and DOD agencies to host and manage their infrastructure and services. It operates within Google’s secure data centers or forward-deployed environments, providing secure cloud offerings to the DOD and the Intelligence Community. The platform also unlocks advanced cloud capabilities, like machine learning, data analytics and artificial intelligence, including Vertex AI and Gemini models at IL6 and TS.

Google Cloud and AI at the Tactical Edge

The GDC air-gapped appliance delivers Google Cloud and AI capabilities to tactical edge environments, including disconnected and mobile ones. The appliance includes Vertex AI and pre-trained model application programming interface, or API, and supports cyber analysis, predictive maintenance, field translation and other critical uses.