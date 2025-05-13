Contract Modification Extends GDIT Work on Navy Personnel Management Platform

General Dynamics Information Technology will continue providing sustainment support for the U.S. Navy’s online personnel management platform under a $49.1 million modification to a previously awarded contract. The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract involves support for the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System, or NSIPS, and the incorporation of pay capabilities into the Navy Personnel and Pay platform, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work Performance Locations

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company will perform work in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Arlington, Virginia, with completion expected in May 2026.

The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command in San Diego, California, is the contracting activity and will obligate at the time of the award about $1.2 million in fiscal year 2025 Navy operations and maintenance funds and approximately $3.4 million in FY 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

The contract is a non-competitive, sole-source procurement modifying the two-year $95.5 million award that GDIT secured in April 2023 for NSIPS support. The system also provides the Navy with an enterprise resource planning platform providing electronic access to sailors on their service and career counseling data as well as training records.

Tests on the system had been previously conducted by the Department of Defense, the National Institute of Science and Technology, and by CSRA that GDIT acquired in 2019.